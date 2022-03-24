$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO traded up $29.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,001.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,358. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.30. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,329.21 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

