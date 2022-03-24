$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

PRGO remained flat at $$37.91 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after acquiring an additional 404,520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

