Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $492.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.19. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.64. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $255.76.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.