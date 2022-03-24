Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 5,210 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after buying an additional 510,091 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,312. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

