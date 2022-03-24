Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $569.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.93 and a 200 day moving average of $597.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

