Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 3,435 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 147,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

