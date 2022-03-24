Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,572,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

