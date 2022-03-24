Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.88 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

