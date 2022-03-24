$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) will report sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.18. 3,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.55 and a 200-day moving average of $471.23. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $390.08 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

