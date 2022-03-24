Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Enigma has a market cap of $486,294.74 and approximately $219,671.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 169.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.00296862 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.00710662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.