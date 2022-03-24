Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:AMRX remained flat at $$4.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,520. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.