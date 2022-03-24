Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 8,921 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 111,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,514. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

