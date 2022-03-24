Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.32 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,747 shares of company stock valued at $71,216,102. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.