Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Sector perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JSG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Shares of JSG stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.54). 294,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,488. The firm has a market cap of £520.06 million and a P/E ratio of 77.87. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.95.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,874.14).

About Johnson Service Group (Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.