Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 9,636 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $154.53 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

