Kalata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,923.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $349,491.96 and approximately $15,923.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.23 or 0.07022181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.23 or 0.99716191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.