Reviewing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

M&F Bancorp and Popular are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for M&F Bancorp and Popular.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus price target of $106.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Popular's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Popular $2.76 billion 2.41 $934.89 million $11.45 7.28

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Popular's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Popular 33.76% 15.84% 1.29%

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Popular beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

