Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 46,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 75,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

In other Golden Dawn Minerals news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,873,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,950. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

