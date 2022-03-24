$0.25 EPS Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

