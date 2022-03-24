Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:HFD traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.36). 313,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,980. The company has a market cap of £558.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.43. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

