Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.04) to GBX 306 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339 ($4.46).

LON DLG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 274.50 ($3.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,700. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.78. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

