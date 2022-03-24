Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.21). 125,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,354. The stock has a market cap of £359.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 383.90. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.52).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

