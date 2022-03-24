Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.57) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 690.43 ($9.09).

Shares of LRE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 392.20 ($5.16). 408,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.68. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The stock has a market cap of £957.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,825.12). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($569,376.34).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

