Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) was up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 309,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 397,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$41.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
