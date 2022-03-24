Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Up 0.1%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.75. 2,852,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,173,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.