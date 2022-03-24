ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 939,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,666,743 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. Research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.