Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.13) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.33).

SRP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.80 ($1.84). 3,877,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,469. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.99. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

