Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 534.86 ($7.04).

VSVS stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 350.60 ($4.62). The stock had a trading volume of 306,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,734. The firm has a market cap of £950.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 418.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.52.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,603.34).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

