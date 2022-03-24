RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).

RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,498 ($32.89). 20,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,093.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,251.21. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

