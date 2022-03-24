Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

ONT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.72) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 420 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 2,543,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,965. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 361.50 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.69).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.