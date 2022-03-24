Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

