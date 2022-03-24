Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3,937.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,385. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

