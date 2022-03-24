BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.