Skycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $179,717.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $179,717.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.07 or 0.07058254 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.58 or 1.00066855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

