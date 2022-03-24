REAL (REAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $282,110.00

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00109517 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

