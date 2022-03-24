Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007718 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00115986 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00308644 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

