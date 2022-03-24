Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $495.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.99. 20,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,086. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.