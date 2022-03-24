Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $96.17 Average PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

