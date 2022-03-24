Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $144.80

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
