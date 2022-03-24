Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $144.80

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.