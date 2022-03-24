EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

