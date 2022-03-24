EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 7,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

