Ellevest Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1,058.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 39,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

