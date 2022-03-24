Ellevest Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after buying an additional 57,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.70. 8,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,781. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

