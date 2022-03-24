AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 566,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,683,265 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

