Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,480. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

