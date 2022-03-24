Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 23,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

