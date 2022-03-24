$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of N-able stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

