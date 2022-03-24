Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,695. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

