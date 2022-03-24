Ellevest Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.