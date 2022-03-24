283 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.96. 21,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,162. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

